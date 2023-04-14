Atiq Ahmed's son had 2 bullet injuries, his aide suffered 1: Jhansi Medical College doctor

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down by an STF team in an encounter on Thursday, had received two bullet injuries, confirmed doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi where his body was brought for post-mortem examination.

Asad's aide Ghulam, who was also shot dead in the firing, suffered one bullet injury, they said.

Notably, both were killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday.

Dr Narendra Sengar, Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday, said that Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one.

He said that the police brought them to the hospital and were declared dead after a medical examination.

Highlighting the process of postmortem, Dr Sengar said, "Under the legal process, the postmortem was conducted. The whole body X-Ray was done. The post-mortem examination was carried out by a team of doctors in the medical college."

"Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one. There were no signs of 'rigor mortis'. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought here. Their post-mortem has been conducted," Dr Narendra Sengar told ANI.

"The bullet had pierced through a vital organ of Ghulam. He was profusely bleeding from his back when he came," he added.

Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, state's Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that teams of civil police and special forces were deployed following the intelligence inputs of a plan by Asad of planning to free his father Atiq Ahmed by attacking police convoy midway as the gangster turned politician was being brought in Uttar Pradesh for hearing.

"We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," said Prashant Kumar.

Revealing further as to how the encounter took place, He said that based on the information, two teams were deployed and Asad was intercepted, while he was on a bike along with his aide Ghulam.

"Action was taken on the basis of information and at around 12:30 and 1 pm the duo were killed in a retaliatory firing," Kumar said, adding that the Special Task Force conducted the entire operation.

He said special teams were constituted and were consistently following the case since the murder of Umesh Pal.

On March 28, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24.

Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners, according to officials. (ANI)