ATM catches fire in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A fire broke out in an automatic teller machine (ATM) in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

The incident took place in the intervening night of March 30 and March 31. According to the officials, the exact reason that caused the fire is not yet known.

"An ATM caught fire around 1.30 am in Araku valley. We immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Fire tenders were called to douse the fire. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire," police said. (ANI)

