ATM cloning gang's kingpin arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 : Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of an ATM cloning gang and recovered a cloning keypad camera and an automatic pistol from his possession.

The kingpin, Tony, was arrested from Najafgarh in Delhi, and search for other gang members is underway.

According to the police, there are a total of seven to eight members who used to run this gang. They specifically used to target the ATM machines, which were not monitored by any security guard.

The gang members used to install a camera on the ATM keypad and then put the scanning machine on the top of the ATM swap machine. Later, when someone used to withdraw money from that ATM, his/her password and all other card details were recorded in the machine through the secret camera.

Later, the accused members used to create fake cards with the help of a fake card making machine and then used to feed the data of the original card to the fake card through a laptop.

After transferring the data to another card, these members used to go and withdraw cash from the ATM by using the fake cards.

Police have also recovered data of about 30,000 people from their possession. This gang has duped nearly 10 thousand people by withdrawing Rs 40 lakh in cash so far.

According to the police, this gang was actively cloning ATM details in Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

