Representative Image
Representative Image

ATM cloning gang's kingpin arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 : Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of an ATM cloning gang and recovered a cloning keypad camera and an automatic pistol from his possession.
The kingpin, Tony, was arrested from Najafgarh in Delhi, and search for other gang members is underway.
According to the police, there are a total of seven to eight members who used to run this gang. They specifically used to target the ATM machines, which were not monitored by any security guard.
The gang members used to install a camera on the ATM keypad and then put the scanning machine on the top of the ATM swap machine. Later, when someone used to withdraw money from that ATM, his/her password and all other card details were recorded in the machine through the secret camera.
Later, the accused members used to create fake cards with the help of a fake card making machine and then used to feed the data of the original card to the fake card through a laptop.
After transferring the data to another card, these members used to go and withdraw cash from the ATM by using the fake cards.
Police have also recovered data of about 30,000 people from their possession. This gang has duped nearly 10 thousand people by withdrawing Rs 40 lakh in cash so far.
According to the police, this gang was actively cloning ATM details in Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:50 IST

Rajasthan: School teacher books helicopter to return home on...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A school teacher in Rajasthan booked a helicopter to fly back home on his retirement day in Alwar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Naveen Patnaik felicitates gold medalist Aswatha Narayana,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh cash award for Aswatha Narayana, who is the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition held in Kazan, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:39 IST

Shah meets Singapore HM, discusses bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K Shanmugam in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:38 IST

Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A special court will hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation's arguments and submission in anticipatory bail plea moved by senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:37 IST

WB: Boom in Ganesh puja giving 'sleepless nights' to Siliguri artisans

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With a steep rise in the number of Ganesh puja in Siliguri and several parts of the state, the artisans of Kumartuli are spending sleepless nights to deliver the order of Ganesh idols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:31 IST

Restrictions eased in areas under 11 more police stations of...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Restrictions in 11 more police station areas have been eased in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police stated on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:28 IST

Delhi: Excise Dept apprehends night club manager for serving...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi on Friday apprehended a night club manager for allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor at the outlet managed by him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi BJP leaders meet Shah, discuss ways to serve citizens in better way

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi's BJP leaders on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues related to the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:09 IST

Assam NRC final list published; opposition fears many Indian...

Guwahati/New Delhi, Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with 19 lakh people not included in it as opposition parties said it has raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:08 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya bats for NRC across India, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country as "infiltrators" are a threat to the internal security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:05 IST

Manipur Cabinet approves proposal to declare drought situation in state

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Manipur cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to declare a "drought" situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:01 IST

Shah asks Delhi BJP to reach out to people with unfulfilled...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With BJP unable to come to power in Delhi for nearly two decades, the party's central leadership is keen that the local unit steps up its efforts in taking on the AAP government and reaching out to people.

Read More
iocl