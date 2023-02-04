ATM robbery bid foiled in North Delhi, suspect held

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A drug addict turned ATM Robber has been arrested for attempting to loot an ATM in Pradhan enclave Burari, North Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Arjun alias Pandit (24), a resident of Darshan Vihar, Burari, Delhi. He has studied up to 10th standard and he is also a drug addict. His previous antecedents are being verified, an official said.

"A CCTV later identified to have been removed in the booth, a screwdriver, a pair of pliers and multiple screwdrivers, a pick axe to break the ATM, damaged parts of the ATM, the tape used for masking the camera were recovered from the accused," the official said.

"A robber entered the ATM booth of Bank of India and masked the camera of the machine and the CCTV. He removed the CCTV camera from the installation and then prized open the ATM knowing well that the act will not be recorded. E-surveillance team stationed at Navi Mumbai got an alert of tampering with the ATM at around 02:00 am on February 4 and within seconds it alerted the PCR Command Room of Delhi Policem" an official said.



"The Command Room alerted the Night checking officer of the North District and he in turn alerted the SHO of Police Station Burari," they added.

"ACP Rajendra Prasad, SHO, Police Station Burari was close by on his night patrolling and he immediately rushed to the spot. About 100 meters before the ATM, he saw a man with a helmet and a small 'potli' running towards their direction," the official added.

"Sensing connect with crime, SHO Burari asked his driver HC Sheesh Ram to block the suspect. The suspect chose to jump into the stormwater drain. SHO also jumped in pursuit followed by his driver. The suspect kicked the SHO in a bid to escape, but the driver nabbed the suspect with the help of the SHO. Meanwhile, the PCR staff, SI Amrit Lal and HC Ravinder in pursuit of the suspect, also joined to help," an official familiar with the matter said.

"The suspect has now been arrested and a case under sections 394/411/186/353/411 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Police Station Burari, Delhi," the official said. He has previously been arrested in preventive action by Burari Police. He has a history of drug abuse and is not staying with his parents.

"The crime has been averted by the surveillance of the team in Mumbai, timely relay of information to the Command Room in Delhi and quick response of the local police and commitment shown by the SHO and his team at the spot. The chain of events observed by the surveillance team and the recoveries match to nail the suspect," the official said. (ANI)

