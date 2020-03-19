ATM van heist: Driver who fled with Rs 92Lakh, held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Task Force nabbed a driver of ATM cash vehicle on Thursday after he fled with Rs 92 lakh cash.

The robbery took place when four staff members--a driver, gunman and two guards carrying cash amounting to at least Rs 1.6 crores were refilling the ATM machine with cash at an SBI branch.

"While filling up the ATM machine with cash, an offender ran away with Rs 92 Lakh cash while diverting the attention of the gunman and other staff members stating that he will bring the car back but instead ran away," Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad told reporters.

The manager of the Cash Managing System lodged a complaint at the Chilkalguda Police Station on Monday.

The accused identified as Dondapati Prakash, 35. An FIR was registered under sections 408 and 420 of IPC.

The money has been recovered and seized by the police.

The accused is currently under custody. (ANI)

