ATM with Rs 30 lakh stolen from Yevat in Pune district

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): An ATM, which had Rs 30 lakh in it, has been stolen from Yevat in Pune district, police said on Sunday.

Police Inspector Bhau Patil said, "An ATM with Rs 30 lakh in it was stolen from Yavat police station area in the wee hours of Saturday. An investigation is underway and we have dispatched four teams to different locations."

Four men wearing helmets went to a State Bank of India ATM unit in rural Yavat, tied the machine to their Scorpio car and then drove off, the police said, citing CCTV footage from the area.

The robbers had used a spray to block the CCTV camera at the unit but the police managed to find some footage of the incident from the CCTVs installed in the area. (ANI)

