Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is aimed at building on India's skills, technology: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is aimed at building on India's skills and technology and contributing to the global economy by building its own strength, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will let India gain prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times. It will not relegate India to a stage of impoverished socialism. PM's call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," said Sitharaman while delivering a special address on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: its vision and dimensions' organised by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation through video conferencing.

"We are ensuring the setting up of dedicated production facilities of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and diagnostic equipment, across 6 states in the country. We are offering incentives to businessmen to set up businesses in these sites," she said.

She said the call for self-reliant India is based on developing India's strengths.



"Atmanirbhar Bharat in India at a time of COVID-19 pandemic is a voice given by Prime Minister to every Indian that we have the capability within the country, both in terms of resources and skills. He has spoken on behalf of the spirit of entrepreneurship of Indians which will fight and come out from difficult situations. His call was to build India on our strength and world looking at us for solutions," she said.

The Finance Minister said that under Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, various reforms have been made amid the challenges posed by a coronavirus.

She said that Indians have the capabilities and resources to produce things within the country.

Referring to the days of freedom movement, she said the national flag had a big sense of pride because we made it out of Khadi.

"It was essentially made out of India, most often made by hand and never by machines. But gradually we started importing the national flag to such an extent that we started wondering did we ever produce it at homes...We have the capabilities and resources and we are producing things within the country," she said. (ANI)

