Atmanirbhar Bharat has become mantra for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for 130 crore Indians and expressed confidence that the country will realise the dream.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the dream of self-reliance is turning into a pledge.

"Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is on the mind of people. This dream is turning into a pledge. Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence, and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he was aware of the challenges posed by the competition on the global scale and asserted that the efforts of crores of Indians would provide solutions.

"I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength for solutions," he said.

He also said that this Independence Day was special as in the coming year India will enter the 75th year of its independence. (ANI)

