Atmospheric water generator installed at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Indian Railway has installed a first-of-its-kind 'Atmospheric Water Generator' (AWG) system called 'Meghdoot,' which converts humid air into potable drinking water, at Secunderabad railway station.

Speaking to ANI, CH Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said: "Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway has come up with a unique concept of installing an Atmospheric Water Generator. It harvests water directly from the air."

"This unit harvests the water directly from air through a series of steps. Air is sucked into a machine where the particles are filtered out. The air passes into the condensing chamber where the conversion of air to water is done...That water generated is refiltered, remineralised and then served to passengers so that it is fit for the consumption," said the Chief PRO.

"This water meets the requirements of the World Health Organisation and also our 'Jan Shakti'. The capacity of this unit is one thousand litres per day. It is a concept of Make in India," he said.

"If we look at any water vending machines or any units. They generally have source water that is filtered, mineralized and then served to passengers. There is a certain amount of water that gets wasted during the filtration process. But in the Atmospheric Water Generator, there is no wastage of water," he added.

A passenger Upendra Vyas said: "It is a very good initiative to save the environment from all kinds of pollution." Abdul Bari, another passenger, said: "This water is sweet and good. The concept of conversion of air to water is magical." (ANI)

