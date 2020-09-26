Atrocities against Dalits on the rise in Uttar Pradesh: BSP on Hathras incident

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the incident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old girl was raped and is now on a ventilator at a hospital fighting for her life.

While talking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria alleged that there is an increase in atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh



"The atrocities against Dalits are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. 'Dabanggs' (strongmen) are using their might to suppress or oppress and exploit and even rape people coming from this kind of background. In this case, it is a minor girl. You have seen that women rape cases are there. But in this case, the tongue (of the victim) has been cut and her spine has been broken mercilessly. The rapists are roaming around," Bhadoria said.

"I would like to know from the UP Government, from the UP Police and from the people who are running the government in Uttar Pradesh what they are doing about all this," he added.

Bhadoria said that BSP supremo Mayawati has aired this concern time and again and has appealed to the government that they should take serious steps to stop atrocities against the Dalits.

"But, I must say nothing has been done for the safety and security of the Dalits in Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

