ATS nabs man over fake info on bid to kill PM Modi in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): One person was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Monday for spreading fake information on the PG (public grievance) portal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be assassinated during a rally at Jamnagar in poll-bound Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ATS, SL Chaudhary, said, "Gujarat ATS received an input on PG Portal that a woman named Tanya from Delhi had planned to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Jamnagar. The tip said that she was also planning to carry out a blast in Delhi's Kendriya Sachivalay (central secretariat)."

The DSP further informed that Tanya is a native of Patna but practices law in Delhi.

"The input said another man named Badayu is also involved in this conspiracy. The Facebook profile of both these persons have been attached," the DSP added.

A team from Gujarat ATS visited Delhi to ascertain the veracity of the input, DSP Chaudhary further said, adding that an unknown person with a fake digital identity of Shubham Rajkumar Chhaleria had posted this information on the PG portal.

A person named Aman Saxena from Uttar Pradesh was also apprehanded and brought to Gujarat ATS for further investigation and interrogation in the matter.

On being questioned, he disclosed that he had uploaded 12 to 15 posts on the portal, using a fake email id in the name of Shubham Rajkumar Chhaleria, between September 22 and November 25, the police said, adding he claimed that several nationally and globally renowned names will be assassinated and an explosion would be carried out at the Delhi's central secretariat during the December 4 municipal elections. (ANI)