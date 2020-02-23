ATS to investigate recovery of 'POF' bullets, central agencies informed, says Kerala DGP

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will investigate the recovery of 14 'POF' (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) marked live bullets recovered from Kulathupuzha in Kollam district and DGP Kerala will get in touch with his counterparts in other states for investigation.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Kerala Lokanath Behera on Sunday said, "ATS will investigate the matter. We need outside state co-ordination. I will speak with other states DGPs regarding this. We have also alerted the central investigation agencies. The mark in the bullets suggests it is foreign-made."

He further added that Kerala DIG, Anti-Terrorism Squad Anoop Kuruvilla will be reaching the site to conduct investigations.

According to police officers in Kulathupuzha on Saturday, 14 live bullets measuring around 7 millimeters, used in long-range rifles had been recovered near a bridge.

Two people who were passing on a bike spotted a suspicious cover on the roadside and found the bullets inside when they checked.

Police had said that 'POF' marking was found on the bullets. POF stands for Pakistan Ordnance Factory. However, a detailed probe is needed to ascertain the claim (ANI)

