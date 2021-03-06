ATS to probe into explosive-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's residence after Mansukh Hiren's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): After the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence died by suicide on Friday, the case has been transferred to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), said Maharashtra Home Minister.

"Today, the body of Mansukh Hiren has been found in Mumbra. The cause of death will be ascertained through postmortem. It will be done by a technical team. We have given the responsibility of this investigation to ATS," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons on Friday.

"Post-mortem of Mansukh Hiren has been done. We will share the details after getting the report," Avinash Ambure, DCP Zone-1, Thane told reporters.

Maharashtra Police on Friday said an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra (w). Later the corpse was identified as Mansukh Hiran, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Police said prima facie it appears that Hiran died by suicide.

According to sources, a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani was also found in the vehicle with explosives.

The suspect who parked the car (near Mukesh Ambani's house) was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found. (ANI)