Attack on Ambedkar's house is attack on Constitution, says Amar Sable

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A day after Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised by unidentified persons in Mumbai, senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, Sable said that attack on the house of Ambedakar, the architect of Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, is attack on the Constitution and on the identity of Dalits.

"I strongly condemn it. The attack on the house of the Constitution Maker is attack on the Constitution, the attack on democracy, the attack on the identity of the Dalits. Those who have (done this), they should be punished severely. This is our demand, " said Sable.

"In Maharashtra, incidents of atrocities on Dalits are happening again and again, due to lack of strict action, people who are of distorted mindset have been encouraged, due to which Baba Saheb Ambedkar's 'Rajagruh' has been attacked. The Government of Maharashtra should set up an inquiry committee and punish those responsible as soon as possible," Sable added.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed that he has directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. (ANI)

