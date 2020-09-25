Attack on BDC chairman seems to be carried by LeT operatives: IG Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): The attack on Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam district on September 23, seems to have been carried by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir said, " Based on prima facie info of call details & location of terrorists, the attack seems to have been carried by LeT operatives. We are investigating the matter."

BDC Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on September 23.



The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Kumar also updated the death case of lawyer Babar Qadri.

"Two terrorists posing as clients visited Baber Qadri yesterday seeking legal advice. During the meeting, he was shot four times in the head and died on the way to the hospital," said Kumar.

"We have investigated the crime scene and have formed an SIT to look into the matter," he said.

Qadri was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar. (ANI)

