Attack on journalist very unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the attack on a woman journalist associated with ANI by chain snatchers was sad and hoped the culprits were given the strictest punishment.

"I got to know about the incident where a woman journalist from ANI was attacked by chain snatchers. It's very unfortunate and saddening. I hope culprits get the strictest punishment. All of us together need to work to reduce the crime incidents in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Journalist Joymala Bagchi suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when the Bagchi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand.

Bagchi was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS.

MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO said the case will be solved soon.

"We have formed teams and recovered some CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon. Some snatchers are being rounded up. Dossiers are being shown to the complainant. Case will be solved soon," he said.

"I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic movement was slow. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi said. (ANI)

