Attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior lawyer and Congressman Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that the attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance.

"This kind of vicious and severe attack on the legal community is very sad and it puts a question mark on democratic governance," said Khurshid.

"Lawyers are the last resort to any person who has a grievance and attack on lawyers is very sad," he told ANI.

A major clash broke out between police and advocates at the Tis Hazari court complex in Old Delhi on Saturday in which a vehicle was set ablaze and a lawyer was hospitalised with injuries. Several others sustained injuries. The Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in Delhi on November 4.

According to an office-bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, a police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer after which the situation aggravated.

"A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to the court. When the lawyer confronted them he was ridiculed and 6 police personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police," Jai Biswal, Tis Hazari Bar association's office-bearer said.

Lawyers are sitting on a protest in the court premises. (ANI)

