Attack on saint a robbery case, don't politicise it, says Hoshiarpur Police

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], April 25 (ANI): Hoshiarpur Police on Saturday urged people not to polticise the attack on a saint in Punjab's Hoshiarpur city and said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

According to the police, some unidentified miscreants had assaulted and robbed Swami Pushpinder Maharaj on the night of April 23.

"This case must not be politicised. It is an incident of theft. Even Swamiji himself has said the same. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway to book the culprits," station house officer (SHO) Govinder Kumar told reporters here.

Swami Pushpender Maharaj, who had sustained minor injuries in the incident, urged people not to politicize the incident saying that the attackers did not intend to kill him.

"The attackers had no sharp weapons. I don't think their motive was to kill me. They were probably local addicts who just wanted money. They took the money and left. The incident must not be politicized," he said. (ANI)

