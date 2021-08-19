Attacks are intended to stop J-K peace process, says Apni Party after killing of Ghulam Hassan Lone

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): After Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Devsar-Kulgam on Thursday, the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, expressed profound grief over the barbaric killing of the leader.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the news as extremely unfortunate while saying that such attacks are intended to stop the current ongoing peace process in Jammu and Kashmir.

"These reprehensible acts of violence are going to yield nothing but they only add to the sufferings of the people. Nothing can justify the cold-blooded innocent killing of a political worker who was just trying to resolve the pressing issues of the people of his area," he said.



Bukhari said that his party has always reiterated that violence in any of its manifestations and motivated by any of the extremist ideologies in the world only begets violence and yields nothing positive for human civilization.

"This is a moment of utter grief and gloom for Apni Party wherein we have lost a valuable member to this insane cycle of violence. We pray for eternal peace to the deceased and endurance to the family to bear this huge and irreparable loss," he said.

Furthermore, the Party's senior leadership has also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Party leadership unanimously urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to take a review of the security situation and implement all necessary measures to prevent such attacks on the political affiliates. (ANI)

