Attempt made to screen documentary on PM Modi in our campus, was foiled, says Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia University vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday said that the varsity "completely foiled" the attempt made by some students to organise a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nothing happened inside our university, an attempt was made but it was completely foiled. Whatever happened, happened on the streets. It was a small incident blown out of proportion. Our precautionary measures were good," Akthar told ANI.

On Wednesday 13 students of the university were detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus of the controversial documentary on PM Modi. Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university administration said that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of the documentary. The administration also warned of strict action against the organisers of the film.



"It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus today. The university administration has earlier issued a memorandum/circular and once again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed on the campus without the permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers," the administration said on Wednesday.

It also stressed that the university is taking all possible measures to prevent people/ organisations "having a vested interest" to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police detained protesters who were sloganeering outside Jamia Millia Islamia. Students from a left-wing student organisation were also detained.

According to the police, the commotion took place after the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced that it will organise a screening of the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'India: The Modi Question.'

The action was initiated at the request of the Chief Proctor of the University after the students had announced the screening of the documentary on the campus at 6 pm. (ANI)

