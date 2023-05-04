"Attempt was made to forcibly vitiate atmosphere...": Delhi Police sources over ruckus at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): An attempt was made to vitiate the atmosphere forcibly in the night at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and the Police, a top source in Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The sources said that no permission to bring the beds to Jantar Mantar was sought while adding that entry into the protest site has not been banned during the day.

"The police have only performed their duty, there was no permission to bring any kind of beds to the protest site, how can you bring beds there? No one's entry is banned during the day. An attempt was made to vitiate the atmosphere forcibly in the night, which was opposed by the police," the source told ANI.

This comes after the scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the officials of the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar last night.

Sources further claimed that four policemen were injured during the scuffle that broke out between the protesting wrestlers and police.

They added that no witness has been found in the cases registered against Brij Bhushan Singh, for the arrest of whom the wrestlers are protesting in the national capital, and said that an arrest cannot be made without any evidence.

"No witness has been found by the police in any case registered against Brij Bhushan Singh. Till now the police have recorded the statement of 4 minor players under section 161. CDR, CCTV footage, technical evidence is being investigated and arrest cannot be made without any evidence," sources said.



Earlier today, the wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site.

Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong rain.

"We were bringing the beds since we were facing trouble sleeping due to rain. Sakshi is crying. This is the respect they are giving to our daughters, abusing them," said the Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia to ANI.

The World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat also accused the policemen of being drunk, pushing, and abusing women protestors.

However, reacting to this, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

"Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," DCP Pranav Tayal said.

DCP Tayal further said that the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint and the medical check-up of the policeman would be conducted on whom "drunk" allegations were raised.

"We have told the wrestlers to give complaint on their grievances and will take appropriate action...medical check-up of the Policeman on whom they've raised allegations, being conducted...," the DCP said.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and other top grapplers were continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief; they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. (ANI)

