Attempts made to paint me in BJP's colours akin Thiruvalluvar's statue: Rajinikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Friday said that there has been an attempt to "paint" him in the colours of BJP like it was done to the bust of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.

"There has been an attempt to paint me in colours of BJP like it was done to Thiruvalluvar's statue. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap," he told reporters here.

"Making Thiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP's agenda. I think all these issues are blown out of proportion. There are issues which are of greater importance which need to be discussed. I think this is a silly issue," Rajinikanth said.

His comments came amid a controversy that broke out between political parties when the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit had posted a tweet with the picture of Thiruvalluvar wearing a saffron cloth and holding a 'rudraksha' string in his hand, and white holy ash spread on his forehead.

The opposition parties have condemned the tweet, calling it an attempt to allegedly "saffronise" the Tamil poet.

On Wednesday, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) had also allegedly draped a saffron shawl on Thiruvalluvar's statue in Thanjavur.

HMK president Arjun Sampath not only draped the stole on his bust but also tied a 'rudraksha' string around its neck. He also spread 'vibudhi' (white ash) on its forehead.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth refuted speculations of him joining any party soon and said he will make a decision on the same.

"Some people and media are trying to give the impression that I am a BJP man. This is not true. Any political party will be happy if anyone joins them. But it is on me to make a decision," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan unveiled a statue of the late film director K Balachander together at the premises of the latter's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. The duo also paid floral tribute to Balachander by garlanding the bust.

Speaking on the occasion, the South Indian megastar said, "Kamal Haasan has entered politics but he will never forget cinema. He will always pursue his art." (ANI)

