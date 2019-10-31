Representative Image
Representative Image

Attempts to malign govt over reported WhatsApp breach misleading: MHA

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Responding to media reports regarding the breach of privacy of Indian citizens on Whatsapp, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that "the attempts to malign the government over the reported breach are completely misleading".
"Some statements have appeared based on reports in media, regarding breach of privacy of Indian citizens on Whatsapp. These attempts to malign the Government of India for the reported breach, are completely misleading," the MHA said in a statement.
The Home Ministry asserted that it is committed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to privacy and will take strict action against any intermediary responsible for breach of privacy.
Clarifying that the government operates strictly as per provisions of law and laid down protocols, the Ministry said that there are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent citizen is harassed or his privacy breached.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the government has asked WhatsApp to submit an explanation after it informed several Indian users this week that they had been targetted by Israeli spyware called Pegasus.
As per reports, the WhatsApp has confirmed that Pegasus was used by operators to spy on journalists, diplomats, government officials, political dissidents and human rights activists in India.
WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company, said that it had reached out to the people who were targetted but has declined to reveal the identities and "exact number" of those who were targeted.
The disclosure comes after WhatsApp announced that it was suing an Israeli surveillance firm, NSO Group, which helped government spies to hack into phones of around 1,400 users. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:01 IST

J-K bifurcation attack on Constitution, democratic rights: CPM's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Senior Communist Party (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation was an "attack" on the Constitution and democratic rights of the people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:59 IST

Cyclone Maha: Navy working with Lakshadweep administration for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian Navy is taking all possible precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure safety of men and material with the deep depression over the Maldives -Comorin areas intensifying into cyclonic storm Maha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:55 IST

CBI files charge-sheet in Rs 50 cr BOI cheating case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet in the case registered on March 2018 on the basis on a written complaint from Bank of India pertaining to a criminal conspiracy that caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:24 IST

Maha: Gateway of India illuminated with tricolour to pay tribute...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The iconic Gateway of India was lit up in the colours of the national flag to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:23 IST

One district, one problem, total solution should be ideology,...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon civil services probationers to identify one big problem in their areas of posting and solve it completely, saying 'one district, one problem and total solution' should be their ideology.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:22 IST

Punjab: Man serving life term gets married inside Patiala jail

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A gangster, who is serving a life imprisonment term in a maximum-security prison in Nabha, got married inside the jail premises with the permission of the High Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:13 IST

ICCR to hold Intl Youth Seminar on teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi (India) October 31 (ANI): Dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be organising an International Youth Seminar on the teachings of the founder of Sikhism and the religion's contribution in universal well-being on Novem

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:59 IST

Dasgupta was fearless parliamentarian: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of Communist Party of India leader Gurudas Dasgupta saying he was a fearless parliamentarian who spoke his views firmly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:54 IST

Haryana: Fatehabad admin files FIRs against 148 farmers for...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): In a tough stand against stubble burning, the Fatehabad administration on Thursday lodged FIRs against 148 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:46 IST

MP: 3 dead, 10 injured due to lightning strike in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Three labourers died and 10 sustained injuries due to a lightning strike in Banihar village of Sendhwa on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:44 IST

Shiv Sena ideology better than BJP's: Congress MP Husain Dalwai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the seat-sharing formula to form government in Maharashtra, Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said that Sena's ideology is better than that of the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:38 IST

File mercy plea or face death: Tihar jail admin to Nirbhaya...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case have been informed by Tihar jail authorities that they have exhausted all legal remedies except to file a mercy petition against their death sentence before President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More
iocl