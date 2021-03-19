Attention should be paid to social distancing, use of masks in view of festivals ahead: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to remain vigilant in view of Covid-19 and said that full attention should be paid to social distancing and use of masks in view of the festivals ahead.

He said that the increase in the rate of coronavirus infection in many states is a warning to all. He has also given instructions to maintain an effective system of prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the state to control the infection.

According to a press statement, the Chief Minister was reviewing the unlock process at a high-level meeting convened at Lok Bhawan here today. He said that the coronavirus testing work should be conducted at full capacity. At least 45 pc of the total Covid tests conducted by various methods should be done daily with the RT-PCR method.



Effective measures should be taken to increase the RT-PCR test to 50 per cent in the total daily test. He instructed that the system of rapid antigen tests at railway stations, airports and bus stations be made more effective.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days, a large number of people will come to various public places including markets in view of festivals. Therefore, full attention should be paid to social distancing and mandatory use of masks. Stressing the need for making people aware about Covid-19, he said that the public address system should be widely used in this work.

The Chief Minister said that the work of Covid-19 vaccination in the state should be conducted according to the guidelines and priority of the Government of India. He said that the corona vaccine is a valuable resource. Therefore, it should be ensured that not a single dose of the vaccine is wasted. He also directed for regular monitoring of Covid vaccination work in government and private hospitals. (ANI)

