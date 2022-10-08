Auction of PM mementoes 2022 extended till October 12

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that the auction of the PM mementoes 2022 has been extended till October 12.

Responding to a tweet thread by the Ministry of Culture, the Prime Minister tweeted: "This is among the many special gifts I have received over the years. Respecting people's wishes, the auction of the mementoes has been extended till the 12th. Do take part."

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Culture tweeted, "This framed Replica of Kedarnath Temple represents one of the most important pilgrimage centres of India. Here is your chance to own this stunning piece by placing your bids at the ongoing."

"To view the mementoes, visit the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi from 11 AM - 6 PM. The auction closes on October 12, 2022. The proceeds will be utilized for the Namami Gange project," the Ministry added.

This year, the e-auction of gifts and souvenirs presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi began on his birthday on September 17.

Over the past few years, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured and received innumerable mementoes and gifts from famous personalities and well-wishers from the length and breadth of the nation. The historic gifts of love include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artefacts.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is now ready to welcome visitors for a very special exhibition of mementoes and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 1200 gifts and mementoes given to the Prime Minister will be auctioned. Among these 1,200 gifts, the centre of attraction is the replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

This time around, however, is an exciting new attraction of sports memorabilia. Team India's stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, and Thomas Cup Championship earned us a place in history and an enviable haul of medals. There is the badminton racket, autographed by the ace shuttler, K Srikant. Also up for grabs are sports jerseys bearing autographs of the wrestling, hockey, lawn bowling, and para-powerlifting teams.

This will be the fourth in the series of successful auctions, first launched by the PMO in January 2019. As in the past, the funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme.

The flagship project of the Union Government seeks to conserve and rejuvenate our National River, Ganga and improve the fragile river ecosystem. The proceeds generated by the auction will provide a much-needed impetus to this noble cause.

Meanwhile, last year, an e-auction was held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the National Gallery of Modern Art and the funds collected from the auction will be given to the Namami Gange project. (ANI)