AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. (File photo/ANI)
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. (File photo/ANI)

Audit report exposes multi-thousand crore scam in BJP-ruled SDMC: AAP

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The AAP on Saturday claimed that the audit report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation placed before the Standing Committee has exposed scams worth thousands of crores in the BJP-run municipal corporation.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on the audit report, the chief spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "AAP will be filing a complaint with the anti-corruption branch against the scam in the BJP-run MCDs as exposed in the audit report."
"The audit report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was placed before the Standing Committee. According to the report, there is not a single department in the corporation in which corruption of crores of rupees was not found," he said.
On the specific cases of corruption, he said: "MCD has an outstanding balance of Rs 1,177 crore in the collection of property tax, but the MCD leadership has filled its own private pockets instead of recovering this money, especially on commercial properties."
The report mentions that farmhouses where the rich and powerful host weddings, were shown as agricultural land and low taxes were collected, resulting in a huge loss to the SDMC.
According to the audit report, four well-known properties, including Umrao, Four Points and Mapple Emerald account for "non-collection of taxes worth Rs 4,49,99,422. There are a lot of such properties in South Delhi, whose taxes are being manipulated by BJP leaders and MCD officials."
Bhardwaj said: "It was revealed that in the internal audit department of the MCD around 147 units have been audited by internal audit, which constitutes only 4 per cent of the total units of SDMC whereas the rule states that 100 per cent audit is necessary."
Speaking about the Vigilance Department, he said, "Around 313 regular departmental actions were referred to the Vigilance Department. The charge sheet was given by the Vigilance Department only in 165 cases. For the remaining 148 cases, the charge sheet has not been issued for many years against those involved in corruption."
He further alleged that most of cell phone towers in Delhi are illegal. The fixed fees of the MCD for setting up the tower is Rs one lakh. The MCD has not taken that fee even from the towers which are under legal purview and revenue worth crores of rupees is being lost to SDMC, to satisfy private interests of BJP leaders."
He said the MCD should investigate this and take action against the officials concerned. It is very shocking that the MCD has not acted on its internal audit report either. "AAP will file a complaint in the ACB against the multi-crore scam found in the SDMC," he said.
"MCDs withhold the salaries of its sanitation workers, the doctors working in the municipal hospitals every two to four months, saying that they have no money to pay the employees. Instead of collecting crores of rupees that could have come to the MCD's coffer, BJP leaders have bankrupted the municipal corporation," alleged Bharadwaj. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:16 IST

Protest in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad against bank merger

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union government's decision to merge 10 public sector banks to create four entities has irked many bank workers who were seen staging protests in different cities on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:14 IST

Herbal hair dyes, cosmetic products harmful to skin: AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has found that herbal hair dyes and fairness creams are harmful to the skin as they contain "allergy-causing agents".

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:14 IST

Surat: Fire engulfs textile factory, none injured

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): A major fire broke out at the first floor of a textile factory in Pandesara area of Surat in Gujarat on Saturday and was later doused after hours of firefighting operations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:13 IST

Goa: Police rescue two women from prostitution, one arrested

Calangute (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Two girls were rescued from prostitution in the wee hours of Saturday morning after Goa police conducted a raid near Calangute market area. One person was arrested in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:09 IST

Lucknow: Class 10 student to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing on...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Rashi Verma, a class 10th student of Delhi Public School Lucknow, has made her state proud as she got selected for watching India's ambitious moon mission "Chandrayaan 2" landing on the surface of the moon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after winning

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:06 IST

575 inspired youth from J-K join Indian Army

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With normalcy gradually returning in Jammu and Kashmir, around 575 inspired youths from the region joined the Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:02 IST

GDP numbers brought down to save country from evil forces: Cong...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Central government after the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate dropped to five per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said the GDP numbers are intentionally brought down

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:00 IST

Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A traffic inspector carried a sick man on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:57 IST

Over 14,000 police personnel to be deployed in Mumbai for Ganesh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): More than 14,000 officers and police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning September 2, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:55 IST

Delhi: Sagarpur murder mystery solved

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a murder case in which the body of a woman was discovered in a gunny bag earlier this month in Sagarpur, after arresting her husband. The victim has been identified as Fatema Sardar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:52 IST

Srinagar: 60,000 LPG cylinders distributed among consumers in...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): District administration on Saturday said that over 60,000 LPG refills have been distributed among consumers in the district in the last two weeks in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:50 IST

Lt Gen Naravane relinquishes charge of Eastern Command, to take...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) designate Lt Gen MM Naravane relinquished the charge of Eastern Command on Saturday after the tenure of nearly 11 months.

Read More
iocl