'August 5 is historical day', says Ramdev on Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev called August 5 a historical day ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The yoga guru, who will be attending the ceremony, reached Ayodhya on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramdev visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in and morning and speaking to media persons, said, "This day (August 5) is historical and generations will remember the day with great pride."

"A new history is being written in India and we should celebrate the day. I am confident that with the construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in the country," he said.

Ramdev further said, "It will be an end of encroachment of all the cultural, financial and political issues. The establishment of Ram Temple will initiate a new culture in the country."

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Ramdev said, "Our country is fortunate that we have a Prime Minister, who is a Ram and Hanuman 'bhakt'. Prime Minister is the one who has made the 'Hindu Dharm' proud."



Meanwhile, security and COVID-19 protocol is being followed at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.

Ayodhya_Aug5_g7AP8Bf.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers at the temple, ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on Wednesday. (ANI)

