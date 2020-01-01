Auli : ITBP Jawans celebrate New Year

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The jawans of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated New Year 2020 here with joy and fervour.

They danced to "folk songs" played in the background and greeted each other.

Similarly, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also celebrated NewYear in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Chhatisgarh is a Naxal dominated state and CRPF is deployed to carry out lethal counter-insurgency operations in naxal affected area. (ANI)