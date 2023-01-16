Aurangabad ACP barges into house, molests woman, booked

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Aurangabad Crime Branch's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly molested a woman, and also assaulted her husband and mother-in-law on Sunday after barging into their house in an inebriated condition.

A case was registered against ACP Vishal Dhume at the city police station on the basis of the woman's statement, police said.

According to the woman's statement - She, her husband, and her family were out for dinner where ACP Dhume was also present with his friend at another table. He requested the woman's husband to drop him at the Police Commissionerate and then sat in their car and molested the woman.



After that, the ACP requested to use the washroom and reached their house. He insisted to use the toilet in the woman's bedroom only. The woman's mother-in-law and husband were trying to pacify him, but while arguing with them, the ACP hit the woman's husband, according to the complaint.

At that time, the woman and her family sought help from the police helpline. The police came and took the ACP away from there, it said.

A case of eve-teasing with a woman by breaking into the house late at night in an intoxicated condition was registered in the City Chowk police station under sections 354, 354D, 452, 323, 504, 506, police said. (ANI)

