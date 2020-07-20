Aurangabad BJP unit submits memorandum to collector demanding subsidy for cow milk producers

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Aurangabad district BJP unit along with their alliance parties on Monday met district collector Uday Chaudhari and submitted a memorandum demanding a subsidy of Rs 10 per litre for cow milk producers.

The delegation led by party district president Vijay Autade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, former state assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade, MLA Atul Save among alliance party leaders handed over a memorandum addressed to State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The demands are for Rs 10 per litre subsidy to cow milk producers and provide Rs 50 subsidy per kg for milk powder. In this regard, party Kisan cell will carry out state-level agitation across in the state on August 1," they stated. (ANI)

