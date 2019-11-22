Advocate Ratnakar Chaure speaking to ANI in Aurangabad on Thursday
Advocate Ratnakar Chaure speaking to ANI in Aurangabad on Thursday

Aurangabad: Lawyer files complaint against Shiv Sena chief for "betraying mandate"

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:52 IST

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray by a lawyer here on Thursday stating that he along with BJP has allegedly "betrayed the mandate by severing ties with BJP after the elections".
Advocate Ratnakar Chaure has also named state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Jaiswal in his complaint.
"In 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, Shiv Sena, BJP and others in Aurangabad including Uddhav Thackeray have sought votes in the name of 'Hinduism'. But after elections, he broke the alliance and President rule was imposed in Maharashtra. This is a betrayal to the people's mandate. Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed the people of Maharashtra for the post of Chief Minister," said Chaure.
"I have filed a complaint against Uddhav Thackeray, Chandrakant Patil and Pradeep Jaiswal, as they have betrayed us," he said.
BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.
Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.
The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.
The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:55 IST

FIR against Azam Khan's wife, son in 'conspiracy' to grab govt land in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): An First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged conspiracy to grab a Rampur-based government land in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:54 IST

Shiv Sena's chief minister will rule for 5 years: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): As the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are slated to hold final deliberations over government formation today, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the chief minister will be from his party and will remain incumbent for the full term of the alliance government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:53 IST

Congress gives adjournment motion notice in RS over...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and party MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of Parliament over "disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)".

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:51 IST

Kiran Bedi hits back at Narayanasamy for asking Centre to...

Puducherry [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Snapping back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for asking the Centre to declare the Union Territory as "transgender as the government treats it as per its convenience", Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said that the central government is "fully sens

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:48 IST

TMC MP gives zero hour notice in RS over 'stop privatisation of PSUs'

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Dola Sen on Friday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "stop privatisation of profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)".

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:43 IST

Congress, CPI-M give Zero-Hour Notice in RS over JNU fee hike row

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and (Congress) and CPI (M) lawmaker KK Ragesh on Friday gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over fee hike in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:41 IST

Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of PSUs

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:39 IST

J&K: Many girls take part in BSF recruitment drive in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Many young girls on Friday took part in a Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:22 IST

Two-month-old who suffered burn injuries in accident at Mumbai...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A two-month-old cardiac patient, Prince Pannelal Rajbhar, who had suffered burns in an accident at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on November 7, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:09 IST

SP patron Mulayam turns 80, CM Yogi extends birthday greeting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greetings to Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:53 IST

'JNU facing deficit of over Rs 45 crore, necessary to levy...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has justified its decision of revising hostel fee by saying that it has a shortage of more than Rs 45 crore due to huge electricity and water charges and salary of contractual staff.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:47 IST

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk'.

Read More
iocl