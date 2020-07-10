Aurangabad observes 9-day 'janata curfew' amid COVID-19

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Streets in Aurangabad wore a deserted look on Friday as the city observed a nine-day long 'janata curfew' amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad told ANI, "I thank people of Aurangabad for their cooperation. We believe that the nine-day long curfew will help us slow down the spread of COVID-19."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with a total of 2,30,599 cases, including 93,673 active case and 1,27,259 recoveries.

So far, 9,667 have succumbed to the infectious virus. (ANI)

