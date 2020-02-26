Aurangabad Police Commissioner urges people to maintain peace, harmony

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The city Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad on Wednesday urged the people to maintain peace in and harmony.

In view of the violence in the national capital, Prasad, in a statement said the people must not share any video that entices or attempts to entice any form of violence.

"It is punishable by law and you can be charged under Section 153A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said.

"Aurangabad is your own city. Come, let's promise ourselves that under any circumstance, we will not allow the image of our city to get tarnished," he said. (ANI)

