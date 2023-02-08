Aurangabad: Stones pelted at Aaditya Thackeray's car during Shiv Sanvaad Yatra

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's car was pelted with stones during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday when Thackeray's program and Ramabai Ambedkar's procession took place simultaneously.

Aaditya Thackeray was carrying out the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur, and at the same time, the procession on Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also started.



Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve alleged that the stones were pelted by "anti-social" elements to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

"Some stones were pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. A stone fell inside the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups," he said.

Danve further said that after the police asked them to stop the DJ and the procession, the crowd went angry and started pelting stones at the convoy.

"Looking at the situation, Aaditya Thackeray gave the speech by coming down the stage. He apologised to the crowd for the inconvenience and said that they can if they want to play the DJ and carry out the procession," he further said.

Danve also alleged that the crowd tried to stop Aaditya Thackeray's car, but it was taken out safely by the security guards. (ANI)

