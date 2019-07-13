Aurangabad: Two arrested for poaching blackbuck

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly poaching a blackbuck in Vaijapur town, here.

"We received a tip-off that a few people were planning to cook the meat of blackbuck and have a party. As we reached the spot, the five accused tried to flee. While two were nabbed, three fled the scene," Forest officer, Somnath Aamli, said.

The police recovered carcass of blackbuck, sharp knife and bottles of liquor from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Indian Penal Code against the five accused, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gulab Fulare and Sanjay Tribhuvan, while the absconders are Ananasahab Parde, Sachin Tribhuvan and Ravi Tribhuvan. (ANI)

