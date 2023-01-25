Australian woman murder case: Delhi Court allows extradition of accused Rajvinder Singh

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed the extradition of Rajvinder Singh, accused in the murder case of an Australian woman.

Earlier, he gave his consent for extradition. He is accused of murdering an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. He was arrested by Delhi Police in November 2022.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma allowed the request of the central government for the extradition of fugitive criminal Rajvinder Singh.

During the hearing, Rajvinder Singh was produced through video conferencing from the Tihar jail. The court informed him that the extradition request has been allowed.

The court asked the special public prosecutor (SPP) how long it will take to extradite him.

The SPP told the court that it will take 2-3 weeks to be processed.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the jail authorities that he has being provided with boiled food. It was also apprised that the shifting of jail is not possible due to overcrowding in the jail.

The court asked Rajvinder Singh's legal aid counsel Love Deep Gaur to be apprised if there are any specific provisions for Fugitive criminals for jail shifting.

Rajvinder Singh, an accused of murdering an Australian woman in Australia in 2018. On January 10, he made a statement in the court that he is willing to go to Australia and contest the case there. His statement has been recorded before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested on November 25, 2022 by the Delhi Police in this matter.

The court recorded the statement of Rajvinder Singh on January 13 in the presence of his counsel Love Deep Gaur.



Advocate Ajay Digpaul special public prosecutor for Central Government represented the central government in the matter.

Rajvinder Singh made a statement that he is willing to go to Australia. He has no objection if he is extradited. He is ready to face the trial in Australia. He is aware of the extradition proceedings and their consequences. He also said he is aware a case is pending against him in Australia.

On January 7, he moved an application to give his consent to extradite him to Australia.

On the way to the courtroom, Rajvinder had told the reporters, "I did not kill the woman. I want this case to be investigated by Australian police. On a question, why did he flee from Australia?"

He said he was going to explain everything before the court there.

On December 24, Rajvinder Singh before the Court expressed his "desire to go to Australia and contest the case there." Rajvinder Singh is accused of murdering a woman in Queensland, Australia in 2018. He is facing an extradition inquiry in India.

He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police special cell on November 25.

Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajvinder by the court.

According to sources Rajvinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him. He has a Bsc degree. He also got Australian citizenship and he was married to a woman who is also an Australian citizen.

Delhi Police special cell arrested Rajvinder an accused of killing Australian women in Queensland in 2018. The Queensland Police had offered 1 million Australian dollars the largest ever offered by the department for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, vide twitter, the Australian High Commission informed the declaration of the reward of 1 million Australian Dollars on the arrest of one Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian lady on October 21, 2018 in Queensland, Australia, and had been absconding ever since. Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) regarding the said accused.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022.

On November 25, based on inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)

