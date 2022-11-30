Australian woman murder case: Delhi court lists matter for evidence on Dec 17

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): In a case of alleged murder of a woman in Queensland in October 2018, Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday listed the matter for evidence for December 17 and directed authorities to supply documents.

An extradition inquiry is going on and the accused in the case is Rajwinder Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali listed the matter on 17 December for evidence in the matter.

The court also directed the government authorities to supply the copy of documents to Rajwinder Singh.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar submitted before the court that he has not been supplied the documents.

Special public prosecutor of Ministry of External affairs Ajay Digpaul submitted that the copies will be supplied to him today. Earlier he said that the copies have been supplied.

The court had on November 25 remanded Rajwinder Singh to judicial custody. He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police special cell on November 25.



Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for arrest of Rajwinder by the court.

According to sources, Rajwinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him. He has a B Sc degree. He also got Australian citizenship and he was married to a woman also an Australian citizen.

The Delhi police special cell had arrested Rajwinder Singh. The Queensland police had offered 1 million Australian dollars, the largest ever offered by the department for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, vide twitter, the Australian High Commission had informed the declaration of reward of One Million Australian Dollars on the arrest of one Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the murder of an Australian lady on October 21, 2018.

In Queensland, Australia, he had been absconding ever since. INTERPOL had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN), Control No. A-2639/3-2021 regarding the accused.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on 21/11/2022.

On 25/11/2022 at 6 am based upon inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended from near GT Karnal Road and arrested by Special Cell u/s 41(1) Cr PC. The accused is being produced before the concerned court as per law for further proceedings. (ANI)

