Authorities permitting WhatsApp to start UPI payment app without storing data in India, says plea; SC issues notice

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a petition alleging authorities are permitting WhatsApp to start a UPI payment application in India without the mandatory requirement of storing data within the country.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, issued the notices to NPCI and RBI seeking their response on the matter.

The plea, filed by the Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, had sought appropriate directions to prevent the authorities from permitting WhatsApp to start UPI payment application in the country without the mandatory requirement of storing data in India. (ANI)

