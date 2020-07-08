Authorities turn blind eyes as locals face daily hardship to cross Ajay River in Bengal

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): The daily commuters between Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum in West Bengal had to face a lot of hardships everyday while crossing Ajay river, after a temporary bridge built over it got washed away.

Even as locals have complaint many times over it, authorities are yet to construct a proper bridge. The area is quite close to the Jharkhand border.

Locals are forced to use boats made of wood and vehicle tubes to cross over to the other side of the river. Some of them, who are young, tie the boat with the rope and drag them to the other side to earn a living. Many are even forced to swim across the river or walk across the knee-deep river water.

Anant, a local while speaking ANI said, "People risk their lives to cross this river every day. Thousands cross this river to reach their destination on a daily basis. If someone's relative or family member is admitted to a hospital on the other side of the river, not only they have to take their lives at risk, also it is very time consuming and cumbersome."

"Since the last 12 years, we are told that a proper bridge will be constructed over the river. But it has not been done till date. When river water rises people are forced to walk through the banks of the river to reach the other side," he added. (ANI)

