Auto driver arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): An auto driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, said the police.

The auto driver allegedly kidnapped the woman on the pretext of giving her a ride. He attempted to molest her. However, when the woman protested, the auto driver threw her out of the auto and snatched her phone, added the police.



The accused had been identified as the resident of Delhi's Jasola. The police recovered the snatched phone of the victim from his possession, as per the police.

During interrogation by the police, the accused admitted to his crime.

A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

