Protesters gathered outside Mukherjee Nagar police station demanding stringent action against the accused cops on Tuesday morning. (Photo/ANI)
Auto driver assault: SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa manhandled by protesters

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 02:51 IST

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hours after beating a police ACP, mob manhandled Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa early on Tuesday during a protest, which was called in solidarity with an auto driver and his son, who were thrashed by cops in Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital.
Sirsa was roughed up by the protesters outside Mukherjee Nagar police station after he told them, that he held a detailed conversation with the police officials and was satisfied with the action taken against the cop who thrashed the victim on Monday.
The Akali leader was at the spot to enquire about the case. The situation got out of control, when he came out of the police station and urged the angry protestors to calm down. The agitators instead lost their cool and got furious at Sirsa, some even tried to hit him.
The angry mob blocked Sirsa's way. Later, he was rescued and brought inside the police station.
Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters Amarjeet Singh alleged that Sirsa was roped in by the "high authorities" to resolve the issue. "These leaders are planted by higher authorities. They are sent to resolve the issue. Are these people who are protesting fools? It is not necessary that all of us have to agree with a single person's stand," he said.
The protesters were demanding that a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 307 (attempt to murder) should be registered against the accused police personnel.
"We demand that a case under section 308 of the IPC be registered against the cop who hit him with a gun butt. All the accused policemen should be suspended," a protester said.
They were also demanding that the case should be transferred to the crime branch.
Earlier, an ACP, who was deployed in the area to control the agitation, was beaten up by the protesters on Monday.
Following a preliminary investigation, three policemen including two ASI and a constable were suspended for allegedly assaulting the auto driver and his son.
The incident took place after an altercation erupted following an accident.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, informed sources.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty. Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar and condemned the incident. (ANI)

