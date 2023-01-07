Auto driver's daughter set to become Chhattisgarh's first woman 'Agniveer'

Durg (Chhattishgarh), January 7 (ANI): Hisha Baghel is the first woman who got selected for the Agniveer Scheme from Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Despite financial and personal predicaments, Hisha a native of Borigarka village, bagged this prestigious opportunity and is set to be inducted into the armed services under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launched by the Centre last year.

Talking to ANI, Hisha's mother said, "I am very proud. She's hardworking and used to get up at 4 am for training. We've sold our land and auto and used the money for the treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer. We also educate our children.



Hisha is set to be become the first Agniveer from Chhattisgarh after she finishes her training.



Hisha's school teacher said, "I'm thrilled that a student of our school has been selected as the first woman Agniveer. She was a very bright student. She was also good at sports. Despite the family's poor financial condition, she could make it." Hisha was a sophomore student of the B.SC when she got selected for the scheme.



She is currently undergoing training for Senior Secondary Recruits from the Indian Navy at Chilka in Odisha.



The training will continue till March following which she will be deployed for the security of the country.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved 'Agnipath' a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. Selected youth under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers' and they will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. (ANI)

