Auto drivers hold protest in Madurai, demand compensation for deceased colleague

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): More than 200 auto drivers on Monday held a protest in front of Madurai district collector's office demanding monetary compensation and a government job for the kins of the auto-driver, who succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a suicide attempt.

The driver had attempted suicide by holding a high-tension terminal in a transformer after the police fined him for travelling without documents in Palanganatham area, on Saturday

The man had sustained 90% burn injuries and died during treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday.

The state coordinator of the Auto-drivers Association, Chandrabos said, "Auto drivers are being constantly threatened by police. There are lakhs of auto drivers in Tamil Nadu, the state government has to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to this family and provide employment to his family."

The protestors met the district collector and submitted a petition regarding the assistance. (ANI)

