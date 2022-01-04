Auto rickshaw drivers in Delhi facing hardship due to night curfew

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Several Auto rickshaw drivers in the national capital say they are facing hardship and their livelihood getting affected due to the imposition of night curfew in Delhi in view of the rising cases of COVID.



Speaking to ANI, Bharat Prasad Yadav, an auto driver said, "With night curfew in place, we are not getting enough passengers. Our daily income has been affected. CNG rates have also increased. Earlier it was Rs 38 per kg but now it is available at Rs 53 per kg. The fare has not increased."

Another auto driver Ajay Kumar said inflation is high and it is being difficult for them to survive especially after the night curfew. "We are not even earning 20 per cent of what we used to earn earlier," he added.





Auto driver Trishul Kumar Yadav told ANI, "Markets are closing early. Where will we get passengers? Due to this night curfew, we have to return from the rides without passengers. It is getting difficult for us to manage the expenses. Whatever I earn, it went to pay the rent of the auto to the owner."

In the wake of rising COVID cases, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) effective from December 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi in the last 24 hours logged 4,099 new COVID cases taking the positivity rate to 6.46 per cent. The active cases have gone up to 10,986 in Delhi.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (ANI)

