The automatic pistols and magazines recovered from college student in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Automatic pistols recovered from college student in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:15 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) on Monday intercepted a college student and recovered three automatic pistols from him.
Following an intelligence input, a team of STF intercepted Shanu Poddar, a BBA student of NIS College, Bhubaneswar.
Three 7.65 MM sophisticated automatic pistols (marked 'Made in Italy'), five magazines and 22 ammunition having the headstamp "K|F" were recovered from him. (ANI)

