Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar Dr Prapt Singh speaking to ANI in Balesar, Rajasthan on July 12. Photo/ANI
Autorickshaw driver caught administering injection to pregnant woman, runs away

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:55 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): An autorickshaw driver was allegedly caught administering an injection to a pregnant woman in a Community Health Centre in Balesar on Thursday.
While inspecting the health centre, Deputy Director of Health Department, Jodhpur, Dr Sunil Kumar Bisht, spotted a person administering an injection to a pregnant woman in the women's ward. The doctor thought he belonged to the community centre. However, when the man was asked about aspirin, he left the syringe on the spot and ran away.
Dr Bisht said that he tried to get hold of the autorickshaw driver but he ran away.
Locals said that the autorickshaw driver's name is Shakir.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar, Dr Prapt Singh, said, "Yesterday, Dr Sunil Bisht visited the community centre in the morning. He found a person holding a syringe. We investigated and found that the person who was holding the syringe is not our employee. He is an autorickshaw driver. When the doctor entered the ward he was found holding the injection, he got scared and ran away. It is not clear whether he was the one who gave the injection."
The Deputy Director of Health, Jodhpur, has asked for a report from the CMO in this matter. (ANI)

