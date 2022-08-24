Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly to begin from Sept 12

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 24 (ANI): The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start from September 12.

This session will be held from September 12 to 19.

Earlier, the monsoon session which started in July 18, which was supposed to end on August 12, ended four days ahead of the schedule.

After arresting two imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Assam's Goalpara district, the state government has taken up stringent measures to stop jihadi activities in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is developing a portal where the Imam and teachers of Madrasas who come from outside of the state will have to register their details in the portal.

He said of the two people arrested by Assam police on Sunday, one was a kingpin who also worked as an imam in a mosque.

"Out of two arrested, one worked as an Imam in a Mosque and he was a kingpin. He had expanded the Jihadi network in many villages. Six Bangladeshi nationals had entered Assam for expanding the Jihadi network. Out of six Bangladeshi nationals, Assam police have arrested one and five are still absconding. Assam police will continue its operation," Sarma said.



"We now have made some Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that if any imam comes to the village, you must have to inform local police for the verification. After being verified by the police, people can hire him as an imam. The Muslim society of Assam is extending their support to us on this," Sarma said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that it is not for the resident of Assam.(ANI)