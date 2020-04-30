Avadi Municipal Corporation sanitary inspector sings song to raise awareness on COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): M. Abdul Jaffar, a sanitary inspector with the Avadi Municipal Corporation is singing songs here, to sensitise people about the dangers of the coronavirus, and urge them to follow social distancing.

"I saw people are not following social distancing when they are coming out to buy essential items. I decided to use my individual talent of singing songs to raise awareness about COVID-19. I am receiving good response from the public and people have started wearing face-masks too after I have sung the song," Jaffar told ANI.

"There are many COVID-19 patients in this area and many are under quarantine. I am regularly singing songs to raise awareness so that people start following lockdown guidelines and social distancing," he added.

Jaffar further said that he is happy that people are changing their behavior and following health precautions and it is an achievement for him.

Tamil Nadu reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 138 from Chennai.

According to a media bulletin from Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 161 new COVID-19 positive cases including 138 from Chennai reported in Tamil Nadu today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,323. (ANI)

