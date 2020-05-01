Avail fingertip pulse oximeter, IR thermal scanners at Bengaluru fever clinics: Karnataka health dept

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Family welfare services Directorate on Friday instructed health officers to ensure availability of fingertip pulse oximeter and IR thermal scanners at every fever clinic in Bengaluru.

"The District Health officers are hereby instructed to ensure availability of fingertip pulse oximeter and IR thermal scanners at every fever clinic of the district (Bengaluru)," the Directorate of Health and Family welfare services said in an order.

It said that fingertip pulse oximeter is an essential tool for stratification of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and must be made available at all fever clinics.

"All ILI and SARI cases with SpO2 < 95 percent should be subjected for a COVID-19 swab test," the order said.

As on Friday morning, 576 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, out of which 22 persons have lost their lives due to the virus, according to the Karnataka health department. (ANI)