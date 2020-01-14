Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): An avalanche hit a Border Security Force (BSF) deployment at Naugam sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.
Of the seven BSF personnel deployed, six were safely rescued while one could not be revived.
The avalanche had hit the BSF deployment at 8:30 pm yesterday.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Avalanche hits BSF deployment in J-K's Naugam
ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:46 IST
