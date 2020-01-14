Avalanche hits BSF deployment in J-K's Naugam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): An avalanche hit a Border Security Force (BSF) deployment at Naugam sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

Of the seven BSF personnel deployed, six were safely rescued while one could not be revived.

The avalanche had hit the BSF deployment at 8:30 pm yesterday.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

